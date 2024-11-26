November 26 Transactions Update

November 26, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Our teams continue to build their teams for the 2025 Arena Football season and there are some key signings happening that will set a tone for 2025. Here is the November 26 Transactions Update for the 2025 AF1 Season.

The following players have signed letters of intent (LOI) with their respective AF1 Teams.

Ka'Ronce Higgins Billings WR/LB

Drew Singleton Albany LB

Robert Fuentes Corpus Christi DE

Rakweon Ramsey SW Kansas DL

