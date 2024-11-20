November 20 Transactions Update

November 20, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Last night, Arena Football One announced our schedule for the 2025 season! All of our teams are continuing their preparations for the 2025 season and that includes more signings and transactions. Here is the November 20 Transactions Update.

The following players have signed Letters of Intent with their respective AF1 teams for the 2025 Season.

Lionell Wiggins Arizona DL

Collyn Anderson Oregon WR

Malik Jones Oregon OL/DL

The following players have been released by their respective AF1 Teams.

Kory Curtis Monterrey QB

Amos Coleman III Monterrey WR/DB

Ezrah Thibodeaux Monterrey LB

