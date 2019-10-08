Novak Wins Defensive Award

October 8, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release





The Northwoods League announced their "Finest in the Field" winners today, awarding players with the highest fielding percentage at their position.Â Among the winners was second-year MoonDog Nick Novak, who earned the honor for his work at the shortstop position.Â Novak led all shortstops with a .983 fielding percentage, with no shortage of highlight-reel plays.

In addition to his stellar defense, Novak (Angelo State) was a valuable bat in the MoonDogs lineup all season.Â The shortstop finished the year with 61 hits and 20 stolen bases, both of which led the team.Â He also ranked second on the team in runs scored, doubles, triples, at-bats, and games played.

Novak returned to Angelo State this fall and will start his senior season of college baseball in the spring.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from October 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.