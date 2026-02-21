Nothing Like That Brazilian Flair
Published on February 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy YouTube Video
Check out the LA Galaxy Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from February 21, 2026
- LA Galaxy Host New York City FC for 2026 Home Opener Presented by Modelo on Sunday, February 22 - LA Galaxy
- Atlanta United Signs Toto Majub to Short-Term Agreement - Atlanta United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Houston Native Midfielder Matthew Arana as Homegrown Player - Houston Dynamo FC
- Nashville SC Extends the Contract of Forward Sam Surridge - Nashville SC
- Keys to the Match: FC Cincinnati Host Atlanta United FC in MLS Season Opener - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Host New York City FC for 2026 Home Opener Presented by Modelo on Sunday, February 22
- LA Galaxy Announce Sellout for 2026 Home Opener Presented by Modelo
- LA Galaxy Acquire 2026 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC
- LA Galaxy Acquire 2026 International Roster Slot from Nashville SC
- LA Galaxy Open 2026 Season with 1-1 Draw against Sporting San Miguelito in Concacaf Champions Cup