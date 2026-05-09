UFL Louisville Kings

Not Today, DC

Published on May 9, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Louisville Kings Video


Chandler Rogers took the hit... then answered with 6

#highlights #ufl #football

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United Football League Stories from May 9, 2026


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