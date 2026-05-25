NWSL Chicago Stars FC

Not Only Is She Back, She's Back Scoring Her Way

Published on May 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Stars FC YouTube Video


Mal Swanson scores her first goal since having her baby

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 24, 2026


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