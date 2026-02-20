USL FC Tulsa

"NOT ONE, BUT TWO SAVES BY TAMBAKIS!!!!"

Published on February 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa YouTube Video


Check out the FC Tulsa Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 20, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central