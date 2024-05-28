Not Making It Easy!: USL Championship Save of the Week, Week 12: Nominees
May 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
The USL Championship's goalkeepers delivered some crucial stops during Week 12's action over the weekend, including a pair of brilliant close-range saves to preserve shutouts and some outstanding full-stretch stops away from home. We've picked out four of the best of the past week, now you get to select which one will be the USL Championship Fans' Choice Save of the Week presented by Terminix.
Vote for your favorite save in the poll below by 12 p.m. ET this Friday. We'll announce the winner later that afternoon.
