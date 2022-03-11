Northwoods League's 'Share the Glove' Grant Returns for 2022

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are pleased to once again accept applications for the annual "Share the Glove" grant, courtesy of the Northwoods League Foundation. The Northwoods League Foundation program returns for the fifth season in 2022 after being introduced in 2018 as part of the Northwoods League's 25th Season Celebration.

The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is to utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities. In support of this mission, the Foundation will be awarding 25 equipment grants to youth baseball and softball organizations throughout communities with a Northwoods League Affiliate. The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders will be awarding a Youth Softball Equipment Grant in 2022.

What is the grant?

The grant provides a standardized set of Rawlings Softball Equipment, sized for youth ages 9-12, and includes: one set of catcher's gear (helmet, chest protector, shin guards, mitt), eight batting helmets, ten fielding gloves (8 RH, 2 LH), one bucket of practice softballs, and six bats (27-30 in.).

Who is eligible to receive the grant?

The following criteria must be met to be eligible to receive the grant:

Organization must qualify as a 501(c)(3) organization, school or school-based program, or community-based organization as defined under US IRC section 501(c)(3).

Organization may not be an individual, for-profit business, political, or religious organization.

Organization must provide opportunities for kids ages 9-12 to play softball within a community that is served by a Northwoods League affiliate.

To apply for the grant, click the link HERE. Applications are due by Friday, April 29, 2022.

The Dock Spiders begin their sixth season on Memorial Day (May 30) against the Wausau Woodchucks at 1:05 p.m. at Marian University's Herr-Baker Field. Ticket packages and group tickets are currently available at the Dock Spiders Ticket Office at 980 E. Division St., by calling (920) 907-9833, and online at dockspiders.com.

