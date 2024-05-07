Northwoods League Unveils Exciting 2024 Broadcast Schedule

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League is thrilled to announce its highly-anticipated broadcast schedule for the 2024 season, promising an unprecedented level of coverage and accessibility for fans across North America and beyond. With an array of partnerships and innovative platforms, the NWL is set to redefine the viewing experience for baseball and softball enthusiasts alike.

Key highlights of the 2024 broadcast schedule include:

ESPN+ Coverage

Fans can catch the exhilarating action of Northwoods League baseball and softball on ESPN+, the leading sports streaming platform. With a robust lineup of games scheduled throughout the season, viewers will have front-row access to the league's top talent, thrilling matchups, and unforgettable moments. ESPN+ is the exclusive home of the 2024 Northwoods League Baseball All-Star Game and Playoffs.

Women's Sports Network (WSN)

In a groundbreaking move, the Northwoods League is proud to partner with the Women's Sports Network (WSN) to showcase the electrifying athleticism of NWL softball. Through this collaboration, softball enthusiasts will have dedicated coverage of select NWL games, highlighting the skill, passion, and competitiveness of the league's athletes.

Launch of the NWL 24/7 FAST Channel

Taking innovation to the next level, the NWL is excited to introduce its own 24/7 FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) Channel, offering a seamless viewing experience on leading streaming platforms including LG Channels, available on LG Smart TVs. This dedicated, seasonal channel will feature a mix of live games, studio content, highlights, and player interviews, and much more, ensuring that fans can immerse themselves in the world of Northwoods League baseball and softball around the clock. Visit watchnwl.com for an up-to-date list of FAST distribution partners and go-live dates.

Northwoods League+

The League-owned platform, and primary streaming location for Northwoods League Baseball and Softball, has been elevated through a partnership with Endeavor Streaming. The new Northwoods League+ app provides an industry-standard, familiar interface for viewers to navigate, whether they access the platform through the web, mobile, or their TV. The app will be available May 10th on web, iOS, Android, AppleTV, Amazon Fire, Android TV and Roku. And as in previous years, registration is FREE.

Commenting on the announcement, Northwoods League Chairman/Co-Founder Dick Radatz, Jr., expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming season: "We are thrilled to unveil our comprehensive broadcast schedule for the 2024 season, which reflects our commitment to delivering unparalleled entertainment and engagement for fans everywhere. With partnerships with ESPN+, the Women's Sports Network, and the launch of our own 24/7 FAST Channel, along with the enhanced Northwoods League+ platform, we look forward to bringing the excitement of Northwoods League baseball and softball to a broader audience than ever before."

For more information on the Northwoods League and its 2024 broadcast schedule, visit northwoodsleague.com and watchnwl.com.

