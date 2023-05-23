Northwoods League Softball Names Kathryn Reynolds as President/Commissioner

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League is pleased to announce the appointment of a commissioner for its highly anticipated softball league starting play in 2024. Effective immediately, Kathryn Reynolds has assumed the role of President/Commissioner for Northwoods League Softball, bringing a wealth of experience and a passion for the sport to the organization.

Reynolds has a distinguished career in sports administration and leadership. Her expertise in developing and promoting women's athletics, coupled with her dedication to fostering growth and opportunities for young athletes, makes her an ideal choice to lead Northwoods League Softball.

With her appointment as President/Commissioner, Kathryn will oversee the strategic direction and day-to-day operations of the softball league. She will work closely with team owners, coaches, players, and stakeholders to ensure the continued success and expansion of the league. Her leadership will focus on maintaining the league's commitment to excellence, player development, and creating a memorable experience for fans.

"We are thrilled to have Kathryn join Northwoods League Softball as President and Commissioner," said Northwoods League Softball Chairman/Co-Founder Kathy Radatz. "Her experience as both a Division 1 collegiate player and coach will be beneficial as we start and grow the league. In addition, her passion, innovation, and leadership will serve NWLS well as we take women's collegiate softball to the next level."

Reynolds expressed her enthusiasm about the opportunity, stating, "The launch of Northwoods League Softball is an exciting step in advancing women's softball. This creates invaluable opportunities for players, coaches, umpires, and patrons in the communities where our teams are located. I'm honored to be a part of developing the League and supporting the softball community as it continues to thrive!"

Reynolds graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in Business Management in 2015 and earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Iowa College of Law in 2017. She was a member of the University of Iowa's Women's Basketball coaching staff for six seasons, serving as the director of basketball operations from 2017-2019 before being promoted to the role of director of player development from 2019-2023. In that time, the team won two Big Ten Conference Championships, two Elite 8 appearances, and one National Championship appearance.

As a student-athlete at Iowa, Reynolds was a member of the women's basketball team, a 3-time Academic All-Big Ten recipient, a 2-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar, and a member of the Women's Basketball Allstate Good Works Team.

Reynolds comes from a sports-oriented family. Her father has worked for the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers organizations for his entire career and her brother is a professional baseball scout.

For more information about the Northwoods League Softball and updates on upcoming seasons, please visit www.northwoodsleague.com/softball and follow on Twitter at @NWLsoftball.

