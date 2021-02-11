Northwoods League 'Share the Glove' Grant

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Northwoods League Foundation ("Foundation") is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The Mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is: To utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.

In support of this mission, the Foundation will be awarding twenty-two (22) equipment grants to youth baseball and softball organizations across the twenty-two (22) communities in which a Northwoods League Affiliate currently operates.

The Northwoods League Foundation has announced that one youth baseball organization in the Fond du Lac area will be awarded this year's equipment grant as part of the "Share the Glove" program.

What is the grant?

The grant is a standardized set of Rawlings equipment, sized for youth ages 9-12. The baseball grant includes:

(1) Set of Catcher's Gear (helmet, chest protector, shin guards, mitt)

(8) batting helmets

(10) fielding gloves (8 right, 2 left)

(1) bucket of practice baseballs

(6) bats (1-28", 2-29", 2-30", 1-31")

Who is eligible to receive the grant?

The following criteria must be met in order to be eligible to receive the grant:

Organization qualifies as a 501(c)(3) organization, school or school-based program, or community-based organization as defined under US IRC section 501(c)(3);

Organization is not an individual, for-profit business, political, or religious organization;

Organization provides opportunities for kids ages 9-12 to play baseball or softball within a community that is served by a Northwoods League affiliate.

How will grant applications be accepted and awarded?

Qualifying youth baseball organizations within Fond du Lac and the surrounding communities must complete the grant application online by April 2, to be considered by the Northwoods League Foundation. The grant recipients will be notified prior to the beginning of the 2021 Northwoods League season.

