Northwoods League Renews Rights Agreement with ESPN

May 18, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release







Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League today announced a renewed rights agreement with ESPN to stream select games each day of the 2023 season. These games will be available exclusively on ESPN+, along with the League playoffs and Summer Collegiate World Series. The Great Lakes and Great Plains All-Star Games hosted by the Traverse City Pit Spitters and the Bismarck Larks will air on ESPNU.

The Northwoods League has a four-camera HD setup in each ballpark in the league and has been streaming games for over ten years.

"ESPN+ gives the Northwoods League outstanding viewership during the summer months and having a number of games on ESPNU the next couple of years gives Northwoods League players a high level of exposure at this point in their careers," said Northwoods League Chairman/Co-Founder Dick Radatz, Jr.

The opening night matchups, May 29 on ESPN+, will feature the Rockford Rivets travelling to Traverse City to take on the Pit Spitters in the Great Lakes Division and the Thunder Bay Border Cats travelling to Mankato to take on the MoonDogs in the Great Plains. The Northwoods League All-Star Game in the Great Lakes Division will take place on July 25 in Traverse City and the All-Star Game in the Great Plains will be on August 1 in Bismarck. Both games will air on ESPNU. The League will also air the June 22 game in Bismarck and the July 2 game in Traverse City on ESPNU.

The first week of games on ESPN+ is listed below.

Date Time Away Away State Home Home State

05/29/2023 07:35 PM Thunder Bay Border Cats ONT, Canada Mankato MoonDogs MN

05/29/2023 07:05 PM Rockford Rivets IL Traverse City Pit Spitters MI

05/30/2023 11:05 AM Kokomo Jackrabbits IN Battle Creek Battle Jacks MI

05/30/2023 07:35 PM Fond du Lac Dock Spiders WI Green Bay Rockers WI

05/31/2023 07:35 PM St. Cloud Rox MN Bismarck Larks ND

05/31/2023 08:05 PM Eau Claire Express WI Willmar Stingers MN

06/01/2023 12:35 PM Madison Mallards WI Fond du Lac Dock Spiders WI

06/01/2023 07:35 PM Waterloo Bucks IA La Crosse Loggers WI

06/02/2023 06:35 PM Kokomo Jackrabbits IN Kalamazoo Growlers MI

06/02/2023 08:05 PM Willmar Stingers MN Bismarck Larks ND

06/03/2023 07:35 PM Mankato MoonDogs MN Rochester Honkers MN

06/03/2023 06:35 PM Kokomo Jackrabbits IN Kalamazoo Growlers MI

06/04/2023 02:05 PM Green Bay Rockers WI Lakeshore Chinooks WI

06/04/2023 02:05 PM Fond du Lac Dock Spiders WI Wausau Woodchucks WI

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.