Northwoods League Launches "THE GRIND" Coffee in Partnership with Littlefoot Coffee Roasters

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League is thrilled to announce the launch of its own branded coffee, "THE GRIND," in partnership with Littlefoot Coffee Roasters, based in Grand Rapids, MI. This exciting collaboration brings together America's favorite pastime and the ritual of enjoying a quality cup of coffee.

"THE GRIND" captures the essence of the Northwoods League experience - dedication, perseverance, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. This exclusive blend of premium coffee beans promises a rich, flavorful experience with tasting notes of caramel corn and nougat that will resonate with coffee aficionados and baseball fans alike.

Based in Grand Rapids, MI, Littlefoot Coffee Roasters is renowned for its commitment to quality and sustainability. With a passion for crafting exceptional coffee blends, Littlefoot Coffee Roasters has garnered a loyal following of discerning coffee enthusiasts who appreciate the artistry and dedication infused into every cup.

The collaboration between the Northwoods League and Littlefoot Coffee Roasters is more than just a business venture - it's a celebration of shared values and a commitment to the community. Both organizations are dedicated to fostering connections, supporting local initiatives, and enriching the lives of those they serve. A portion of the proceeds from "THE GRIND" will go to support The Northwoods League Foundation, a 501(c)(3) dedicated to providing resources and support to youth baseball and softball programs across the Northwoods League footprint. Through initiatives such as grants, scholarships, and field renovation projects, The Northwoods League Foundation is committed to making a positive impact on the communities it serves.

Commenting on the launch of "THE GRIND," Matt Bomberg of the Northwoods League expressed enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are thrilled to partner with Littlefoot Coffee Roasters to introduce 'THE GRIND' to our fans and supporters. This collaboration represents the convergence of two passions - baseball and coffee - and we are excited to share this unique experience with our community while supporting The Northwoods League Foundation."

Likewise, Rosie Quasarano of Littlefoot Coffee Roasters, shared her excitement: "At Littlefoot Coffee Roasters, we are dedicated to crafting exceptional coffee experiences that bring people together. Partnering with the Northwoods League to create 'The Grind' is a natural extension of our commitment to quality and community, and we are honored to be part of this exciting collaboration."

"THE GRIND" will be available for purchase at select Northwoods League ballparks and online through the league's official website and underneath the store menu on each team site, offering fans the opportunity to enjoy the perfect cup of coffee while cheering on their favorite teams.

For more information on "THE GRIND" and other offerings from the Northwoods League Foundation, visit northwoodsleague.com/community/foundation/.

