Northwoods League Foundation to Donate $2,000 in Rawlings Equipment

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Rafters, in partnership with the Northwoods League Foundation, will be awarding one local baseball team with more than $2,000 of Rawlings equipment, thanks to the Share the Glove grant. This year, the Northwoods League Foundation will be awarding more than $44,000 in youth baseball and softball equipment throughout the 22 Northwoods League communities. Each grant will include one set of catcher's gear (plus mitt), ten fielding gloves, eight batting helmets, six bats, and one bucket of practice balls.

From the applications collected, the Northwoods League Foundation will select one (1) recipient in each community. Organizations must meet the applicable criteria, which includes compliance with IRS 501(c)(3) guidelines.

The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The Mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is to utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.

"This year the Share the Glove grant is going to help communities across the Northwoods League," said Assistant GM Hannah Jurgens. "With most teams not even having a season in 2020 I think this is going to make a huge difference for all 22 teams that receive the grant."

This season marks year four of the Share the Glove grant. Past winners include WRYSA, Port Edwards Youth Baseball, Nekoosa Youth Athletics, and Auburndale Softball. Registration will end on Friday, April 16th.

The Rafters Home Opener is slated for 6:35pm on Monday, May 31st against the rival Wisconsin Woodchucks. For more information on the different ticket packages visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or visit Historic Witter Field. The Rafthouse is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

