Northwoods League Foundation to Award Local Softball Team Equipment Grant

March 2, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Rafters, in partnership with the Northwoods League, will be awarding one local softball team with more than $2,000 of Rawlings equipment, thanks to the Share the Glove grant. This year, the Northwoods League Foundation will be awarding more than $50,000 in youth baseball and softball equipment throughout the 22 Northwoods League markets this Spring. Each grant will include one set of catcher's gear (plus mitt), ten fielding gloves, eight batting helmets, six bats, and one bucket of practice balls.

From the applications collected, the Northwoods League Foundation will select one (1) recipient in each community. Organizations must meet the applicable criteria, which includes compliance with IRS 501(c)(3) guidelines.

The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The Mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is to utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.

"Hopefully, all of us can fondly reflect about a time in our childhood playing ball and how fun it was, never fully realizing at the time how much it also positively shaped our character," said Northwoods League Foundation Secretary Gary Hoover. "The Northwoods League Foundation's Share the Glove initiative directly speaks to making those same memories for the children in the communities where the Northwoods League plays. It is a joy to make these grants possible."

This season marks year three of the Share the Glove grant. Wisconsin Rapids Youth Sports Association's softball program received the grant in 2018 and Nekoosa Youth Athletics baseball program received the grant in 2019. Teams can sign up at Raftersbaseball.com under the Community tab. Registration will end on Friday, April 10th.

The Rafters Home Opener is slated for 6:05pm on Wednesday, May 27th against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. For more information on the different ticket packages visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or visit Historic Witter Field. The Rafthouse is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 2, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.