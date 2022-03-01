Northwoods League Foundation to Award 25 Youth Equipment Grants in 2022

March 1, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, MI -The Northwoods League Foundation will be awarding more than $50,000 in youth baseball and softball equipment through Share the Glove grants to be awarded this Spring. Each grant, with a retail value in excess of $2000, will include one sets of catcher's gear (plus mitt), ten fielding gloves, eight batting helmets, six bats and one bucket of practice balls.

A total of 25 grants are available across the Northwoods League footprint to eligible youth organizations, as a result of some grants being carried forward from previous seasons. Northwoods League affiliate teams will be coordinating the application process within their respective communities throughout the Spring, with the baseball and softball grants being allocated as follows:

Softball Grants: Battle Creek, MI; Duluth, MN; Fond du Lac, WI; Green Bay, WI; Kalamazoo, MI; Kenosha, WI; Lakeshore, WI; Madison, WI; Rockford, IL; Thunder Bay, ONT; Traverse City, MI; Wausau, WI; Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

Baseball Grants: Bismarck, ND; Duluth, MN; Eau Claire, WI; Kokomo, IN; La Crosse, WI; Mankato, MN; Rochester, MN; St. Cloud, MN; Thunder Bay, ONT; Waterloo, IA; Willmar, MN.

From the applications collected locally, the Northwoods League Foundation will select one (1) recipient in each community. Organizations must meet the applicable criteria.

The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The Mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is to utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.

"It is an honor to play a part in fostering a love of baseball and softball in a new generation of athletes and fans," said Northwoods League President Ryan Voz. "In conjunction with the Northwoods League Foundation and our long-time partner Rawlings, we have the opportunity to directly support and grow youth participation through the Share the Glove grants."

For more details, please visit northwoodsleague.com/share-the-glove, or contact your local Northwoods League team.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.