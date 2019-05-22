Northwoods League Foundation Announces 'Share the Glove' Recipients

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League Foundation has awarded 22 youth softball and baseball equipment grants, each valued at approximately $2500, to youth organizations in Northwoods League communities. Each grant features a collection of Rawlings equipment, including two sets of catcher's gear, ten gloves, eight batting helmets, six bats and one bucket of practice balls.

The Share the Glove initiative was developed to encourage participation in youth baseball and softball activities throughout the Northwoods League footprint, and was introduced in 2018 as part of the League's 25th Season Celebration. Continuing this year, Northwoods League affiliates promoted the grant and collected applications from youth organizations in their local markets throughout the Spring.

"The Share the Glove program struck a powerful chord last year, impacting thousands of kids across the region" said Gary Hoover, Northwoods League Foundation Secretary. "Youth sports participation plays an important role in developing character and strong communities, and we are proud to once again support local organizations that promote these activities."

The Northwoods League Foundation proudly recognizes the following organizations as recipients of a 2019 Share the Glove equipment grant (local NWL Affiliate listed in parenthesis):

Lakeview Youth Association (Battle Creek Bombers)

BYFSA Summer Fastpitch Softball League (Bismarck Larks)

Duluth Girls Fast Pitch (Duluth Huskies)

Hallie Girls Softball (Eau Claire Express)

Laconia Little League (Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

De Pere Baseball (Green Bay Booyah)

Three Rivers Little League (Kalamazoo Growlers)

Wisconsin Shores Little League (Kenosha Kingfish)

Kokomo Girls Softball League (Kokomo Jackrabbits)

City of Viroqua Parks & Recreation (La Crosse Loggers)

Port Washington Youth Baseball (Lakeshore Chinooks)

Sauk Prairie Summer Recreation (Madison Mallards)

Cleveland Community Education - Clippers 12U Girls Fastpitch Softball (Mankato MoonDogs)

Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Association (Rochester Honkers)

Roy Gayle Pony Softball (Rockford Rivets)

Freeport Community Care (St. Cloud Rox)

Thunder Bay Girls Softball Association (Thunder Bay Border Cats)

American Legion Jr. Baseball (Traverse City Pit Spitters)

City of Dike Recreation (Waterloo Bucks)

Willmar Youth Softball and Willmar Middle School Softball (Willmar Stingers)

Marshfield Sandlot Baseball (Wisconsin Woodchucks)

Nekoosa Youth Athletics (Wisconsin Rapids Rafters)

Grant recipients will also have the opportunity to be recognized on-field at one home game of their local Affiliate during the 2019 season.

