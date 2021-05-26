Northwoods League Announces Video Streaming Now Free for 2021 Season

Rochester, Minn - Opening Day 2021 is just around the corner and we are grateful that you have chosen to make Northwoods League baseball a part of your summer. The start of a new baseball season brings with it a sense of hope and anticipation, and this year is no different. A handful of our communities are eagerly awaiting the return of live Northwoods League action after nearly 21 months since their last game. And for those that participated in the regional pods of 2020, the promise of increased fan capacities and a traditional schedule of opponents brings a renewed excitement to the ballpark.

Entering our 28th season, our commitment to providing the finest environment for the development of college baseball players is as strong as ever. One of the distinguishable ways this commitment can be seen is through our video production and distribution. The Northwoods League live video streaming operation is a one-of-a-kind feature in Summer Collegiate Baseball. Every team in the League has a 4-camera HD video operation in place to capture all the on-field action. And this year, we are excited to share that streaming access will be FREE for everyone.

Parents, family & friends, college coaches, MLB scouts, and baseball fans around the world will be able to see Northwoods League players in action. And players will be able to access their game video On Demand as part of their development process.

Each live stream is preceded by a daily, studio-produced pre-game show. Watch on your computer or mobile device through the Northwoods League app or by visiting watchnwl.com. You can also catch a game from the comfort of your living room on one of the following OTT services: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Firestick and ROKU - simply install the Northwoods League TV app and enjoy.

We are looking forward to another memorable season of Northwoods League baseball in 2021!

