Northwoods League Announces Rawlings 'Big Stick' Award Winners

September 24, 2018 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release





Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2018 Rawlings "Big Stick" Award. This award is given to the player at each position who had the best batting average during the 2018 regular season.

Duluth Huskies second baseman Augie Isaacson leads the list of award winners. Isaacson earned a Rawlings "Big Stick" by leading the league with an impressive .364 batting average.

Rawlings has been rewarding the top hitters in the Northwoods League since 2007 in addition to honoring the best fielders since 2002. To honor their achievement, the nine award winners will receive an engraved bat from Rawlings. The complete list of 2018 Rawlings "Big Stick" Award Winners is below.

Position Player NWL Team College Batting Average

C Shane McGuire La Crosse San Diego .337

1B Alex McGarry Rochester Oregon State .318

2B Augie Isaacson Duluth Friends University .364

3B Jordan Swiss Battle Creek Saginaw Valley State .339

SS Jack Dunn Lakeshore Northwestern .316

INF Alex Erro Fond du Lac Northwestern .348

OF Tyler Reichenborn Willmar Iowa Western .327

OF Zach DeLoach Wisconsin Texas A&M .323

OF Jake Randa Madison NW Florida State .318

DH Mike Rothenberg La Crosse Duke .326

To be eligible a player would have needed to have enough plate appearances to qualify for a batting title. A player must have a minimum of 2.7 plate appearances per team game.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from September 24, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.