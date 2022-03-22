Northwoods League Announces Partnership with Sports Info Solutions

March 22, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release







Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League, a leader in the development of elite college baseball players and SIS, a leading sports data and analytics provider, today announced a partnership naming SIS as the exclusive Official Data Provider of the league.

As part of the partnership, SIS will collect, analyze, and distribute historical and live real-time Northwoods League Sports and Betting Data. SIS will be granted the exclusive right to license and distribute the relevant data to sports betting operators and media. The deal also awards SIS limited rights to distribute video highlights via SIS platforms and through licensed sports betting operator platforms.

Dan Hannigan-Daley, CEO of Sports Info Solutions, said, "Baseball is in our blood at SIS and to be able to support the Northwoods League with data and betting products as the US sports betting market grows is something we're exceptionally excited about, for all parties - the Northwoods League and its teams, SIS, sportsbooks, and most of all baseball fans!"

"We are extremely excited about this game-changing partnership with SIS," said Northwoods League Chairman, Dick Radatz, Jr. "I'm particularly pleased that SIS is so invested in the game of baseball and look forward to them helping to bring a whole new level of exposure to the Northwoods League."

SIS will support Northwoods' integrity and social responsibility efforts, including efforts regarding bet types, anti-piracy, and problem gambling, alongside partner operators and those offering wagering on the Northwoods League.

Pioneers in the sports data space since 2002, the mission of SIS is to enrich and optimize the decision-making process for sports teams, sportsbooks, and sports fans. Learn more at sportsinfosolutions.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.