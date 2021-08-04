Northwoods League Announces Launch of NFT Site NWL Digital Dugout

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League announced an exciting partnership today with NuArca to produce Digital Collectibles (NFTs) of current and former NWL players. NuArca is a leading creator and provider of customized, purpose-built blockchain and AI platforms and creator of the unmatched NuArca Labs NFT Platform.

Todd Cooper, CEO & Co-Founder NuArca, commented, "NuArca Labs is extremely excited to partner with the Northwoods League, a very dynamic and innovative sports organization that sees the value of NFTs to heighten the fan experience, create myriad new marketing opportunities as well as a completely incremental revenue stream for the league."

Each pack purchased will feature six NFTs and will range in price from $9.00 to $99.00 depending on the type of pack. The three levels of packs will be Grinders (common), Rising-Stars (rare) and Hall of Fame (legendary). Each pack will also have a mix of the different types of NFTs giving someone that purchases a Grinder pack the ability to still receive an All-Star or Hall of Fame clip.

"We had identified the value and marketing energy that NFTs could bring to the Northwoods League, harnessing our vast treasure trove of imagery and video spanning the past three decades," said Dick Radatz Jr., Chairman & Founder of the Northwoods League. "The trick was finding a trusted partner that could bring a turnkey solution with full brand control, the highest level of transactional and ownership security as well as easy access for our dedicated fans."

"We learned NuArca has been providing blockchain based solutions to the financial services, energy, and security sectors for years. Combining that with their ability to listen and tailor a solution that met our NFT ambitions today and into the future as we grow was the reason we selected them for the Northwoods League."

What are NFTs? Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are pieces of digital content linked to the blockchain, the digital database underpinning cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum. Unlike NFTs, those assets are fungible, meaning they can be replaced or exchanged with another identical one of the same value, much like a dollar bill. NFTs, on the other hand, are unique and not mutually interchangeable, which means no two NFTs are the same. NFTs are typically used to buy and sell digital artwork and can take the form of GIFs, tweets, virtual trading cards, images of physical objects, video game skins, virtual real estate and more.

Northwoods League digital collectibles will be available for purchase at nwldigitaldugout.com. Pack pricing is listed on the site along with a special Hall of Fame Pack featuring Pete Alonso from his time with the Madison Mallards in 2014. Fans will be able to create their own account to purchase on the marketplace using their chosen method of payment. Individual fans will soon have the ability to place their purchased NFTs up for sale through the marketplace for other fans to purchase directly. The first 200 accounts created will receive a free limited edition NFT and be entered into a drawing for a $1,000 gift card. Fans that sign up will be the first to notified of when the site is live for purchasing packs.

