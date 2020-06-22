Northwoods League Announces Front Office Change

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League announced today that Gary Hoover is stepping down from the role of President and Commissioner as of today and will serve as the League's General Counsel on an interim basis as part of the reorganization.

"Gary has played a very valuable role in our continued expansion, both on the field and off, during his tenure as our President/Commissioner," said Northwoods League Chairman Dick Radatz, Jr.

Hoover has been President since 2015 after previous stints as General Counsel, outside counsel, and a member of the League's advisory board.

"After five amazing years in a role that was an honor to hold, I have decided the timing is right for me to step down as League President and Commissioner," said Hoover. "I sincerely thank Dick and Kathy Radatz for this great opportunity, the NWL Board, the talented NWL staff, and the many Affiliates and their personnel I've had the pleasure of working with so closely. I'll be around for the transition, just wearing a different hat, and look forward to what the future holds."

