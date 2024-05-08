Northwoods League Announces 2024 Broadcast Schedule, Includes Growlers Broadcast Distribution

Kalamazoo, Mich. - On Tuesday, May 7, 2024, the Northwoods League office announced the 2024 Northwoods League Broadcast Schedule. With an array of partnerships and innovative platforms, the NWL is set to redefine the viewing experience for baseball and softball enthusiasts alike.

ESPN+ Coverage:

The schedule includes two or more Northwoods League games live every day on ESPN+, the leading sports streaming platform. Along with regular season baseball and softball games, ESPN+ will feature both the NWL All-Star Game and the NWL Playoffs.

FAST Channel:

Select Northwoods League games can also be watched live on the brand-new Northwoods League FAST Channel. The channel will will be offered on leading streaming platforms including LG Channels (No. 453), available on LG Smart TVs. This dedicated, seasonal channel will feature a mix of live games, studio content, highlights, player interviews, and much more, ensuring that fans can immerse themselves in the world of Northwoods League baseball and softball around the clock. Visit watchnwl.com for an up-to-date list of FAST distribution partners and go-live dates.

Northwoods League+:

All non-ESPN+ games can be watched live on Northwoods League+. The new Northwoods League+ app provides an industry-standard, familiar interface for viewers to navigate, whether they access the platform through the web, mobile, or their TV. The app will be available on May 10th on web, iOS, Android, AppleTV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and Roku. As in previous years, registration is FREE.

Women's Sports Network (WSN)

In a groundbreaking move, the Northwoods League is proud to partner with the Women's Sports Network (WSN) to showcase the electrifying athleticism of NWL softball.

