Northwoods League Announces 2020 Postseason All-Star Team

September 8, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release





Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League announced the 2020 Postseason All-Star Team on Tuesday, September 9. In a season where 22 teams participated in 15 ballparks playing in almost 500 games across six different pods in front of over 214,000 fans the League members have selected a postseason All-Star team of 39 players.

The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, who won the WI/IL pod, had five selections as did the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters who had a 35-11 record in the West Division of that same pod. The Waterloo Bucks who won the MN/IA pod with a 28-13 record had four selections.

Jayson Newman of the Willmar Stingers was selected as a postseason All-Star after leading the league in hitting with a .405 average. Newman, who played collegiately at Cal State, Northridge, also had five home runs, nine doubles and one triple.

Peyton Williams of the Waterloo Bucks was also selected as a postseason All-Star after leading the league in home runs with 13. Williams, who attends the University of Iowa, hit .304 for the season with 36 RBI and 26 runs scored over 33 games.

Nate Madej of the Wisconsin Woodchucks led the league in strikeouts with 52 in 41.0 innings pitched on his way to a postseason All-Star selection. Madej won three games and had a 3.95 ERA.

Spencer Arrighetti of the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters was one of four Rafters pitchers that was selected for the postseason All-Star Team. Arrighetti appeared in seven games and was 4-0 with a 0.00 ERA. He struck out 37 batters in 24.0 innings pitched while walking 10. Arrighetti attends the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

The 2020 Northwoods League Postseason All-Star team was selected by a vote of team on-field staff and media.

NAME POS TEAM YR COLLEGE

Chase Adkison C Bismarck Larks RS FR Boise State University

Chase Stanke C Willmar Stingers SO University of Minnesota

Ryan Hampe C Rockford Rivets SO University of Illinois

Tim Elko 1B Fond du Lac Dock Spiders JR University of Mississippi

Peyton Williams 1B Waterloo Bucks FR University of Iowa

Jalen Smith 2B Waterloo Bucks SO University of California, Davis

Sam Novitske 2B Fond du Lac Dock Spiders SO University of Oregon

Parker Noland 3B Fond du Lac Dock Spiders FR Vanderbilt University

Jordan Barth 3B St. Cloud Rox JR Augustana University

Robert Moore SS Rochester Honkers SO University of Arkansas

Spencer Schwellenbach SS Traverse City Pit Spitters SO University of Nebraska - Lincoln

Kobe Kato INF La Crosse Loggers RS SO University of Arizona

Mitch Bubban INF Kenosha Kingfish JR University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Wyatt Ulrich OF Bismarck Larks SR University of Richmond

John Rhodes OF Fond du Lac Dock Spiders FR University of Kentucky

Zach Gilles OF Mankato MoonDogs SR Central Michigan University

Andy Garriola OF Wisconsin Rapids Rafters RS SO Old Dominion University

Oraj Anu OF Waterloo Bucks JR University of Kentucky

Nadir Lewis OF Green Bay Booyah SO Princeton University

Kyle Hess OF Wisconsin Woodchucks SO University of Pittsburgh

Callen Schwabe OF Bismarck Bull Moose JR North Dakota State University

Chritian Garcia OF Great Lakes Resorters FR South Eastern Louisiana University

Justice Bigbie DH K-Town Bobbers JR Western Carolina University

Jayson Newman DH Willmar Stingers RS SR California State University, Northridge

Xane Washington DH Waterloo Bucks RS SO Nicholls State University

Spencer Arrighetti RHP Wisconsin Rapids Rafters SO University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Glen Albanese RHP Wisconsin Rapids Rafters JR University of Louisville

Chris McElvain RHP Wisconsin Rapids Rafters FR Vanderbilt University

Travis Adams RHP Wisconsin Rapids Rafters SO California State University, Sacramento

Nate Madej LHP Wisconsin Woodchucks RS SO University of South Alabama

John Bezdicek LHP Willmar Stingers JR Southwest Minnesota State University

Chad Patrick RHP Traverse City Pit Spitters RS JR Purdue University Northwest

Larson Kindreich LHP Rochester Honkers SO Biola University

Shane Barringer LHP Mankato MoonDogs SR Bellarmine University

Adam Wheaton RHP Kalamazoo Growlers JR Trine University

Christian Grigsby LHP Battle Creek Bombers JR Lamar University

Drew Irvine RHP Fond du Lac Dock Spiders SO University of Iowa

John Wilson LHP Mandan Flickertails RS JR Old Dominion University

Dane Armbrustmacher LHP Kalamazoo Mac Daddies SO Western Michigan University

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from September 8, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.