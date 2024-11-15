Northwoods League and Rawlings Announce 'Finest in the Field' Awards
November 15, 2024 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS) News Release
Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League has announced the recipients of the 2024 Rawlings 'Finest in the Field' Award for both baseball and softball. The annual award recognizes the top fielders at each position and the winners are selected based on final fielding statistics compiled by the Northwoods League.
The 2024 Rawlings 'Finest in the Field' Award recipients and their fielding percentages are below.
Position Player NWL Team Fielding Percentage
C Cashel Dugger Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 0.996
Hilary Blomberg Madison Night Mares 0.983
1B Carter Hain Traverse City Pit Spitters 0.994
Paige Zender Mankato Habaneros 0.979
2B Ryan McKay Royal Oak Leprechauns 0.986
Carly Oliver Madison Night Mares 0.967
3B Michael Flaherty Kokomo Jackrabbits 0.967
Kayla Thomas Madison Night Mares 0.972
SS Jake Berkland Wausau Woodchucks 0.976
Tia Durst Madison Night Mares ,984
OF Matthew Miura La Crosse Loggers 1
Ashlee Chantos La Crosse Steam 1
OF Max Galvin Wausau Woodchucks 0.993
Trinity Gregg Minot Honeybees 0.98
OF Lucas Moore Waterloo Bucks 0.993
Rylee Rogers Madison Night Mares 0.977
P Ethan Cole Duluth Huskies 1
Jessa Snippes Mankato Habaneros 1
Rawlings has been rewarding the top defenders in Northwoods League Baseball since 2002 and this is the first season that they are also giving awards to the top defenders in Northwoods League Softball. The recipients receive a special Rawlings engraved trophy. Rawlings is the official equipment provider for the Northwoods League.
