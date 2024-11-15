Northwoods League and Rawlings Announce 'Finest in the Field' Awards

November 15, 2024 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS) News Release







Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League has announced the recipients of the 2024 Rawlings 'Finest in the Field' Award for both baseball and softball. The annual award recognizes the top fielders at each position and the winners are selected based on final fielding statistics compiled by the Northwoods League.

The 2024 Rawlings 'Finest in the Field' Award recipients and their fielding percentages are below.

Position Player NWL Team Fielding Percentage

C Cashel Dugger Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 0.996

Hilary Blomberg Madison Night Mares 0.983

1B Carter Hain Traverse City Pit Spitters 0.994

Paige Zender Mankato Habaneros 0.979

2B Ryan McKay Royal Oak Leprechauns 0.986

Carly Oliver Madison Night Mares 0.967

3B Michael Flaherty Kokomo Jackrabbits 0.967

Kayla Thomas Madison Night Mares 0.972

SS Jake Berkland Wausau Woodchucks 0.976

Tia Durst Madison Night Mares ,984

OF Matthew Miura La Crosse Loggers 1

Ashlee Chantos La Crosse Steam 1

OF Max Galvin Wausau Woodchucks 0.993

Trinity Gregg Minot Honeybees 0.98

OF Lucas Moore Waterloo Bucks 0.993

Rylee Rogers Madison Night Mares 0.977

P Ethan Cole Duluth Huskies 1

Jessa Snippes Mankato Habaneros 1

Rawlings has been rewarding the top defenders in Northwoods League Baseball since 2002 and this is the first season that they are also giving awards to the top defenders in Northwoods League Softball. The recipients receive a special Rawlings engraved trophy. Rawlings is the official equipment provider for the Northwoods League.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League Softball message board...





Northwoods League Softball Stories from November 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.