Northwoods League and Rawlings Announce 'Finest in the Field' Awards

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League has announced the recipients of the 2021 Rawlings 'Finest in the Field' Award. The annual award recognizes the top fielders at each position. The winners are selected based on final fielding statistics compiled by the Northwoods League. The 2021 Rawlings 'Finest in the Field' Award recipients and their fielding percentages are below.

Position Player NWL Team College Fielding Percentage

C Spencer Sarringar Bismarck Larks Northern State .994

1B Ronald Sweeny III La Crosse Loggers Minnesota .987

2B EJ Exposito Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Long Island University .974

3B Jordan Barth St. Cloud Rox Augustana University .943

SS Michael Brooks Duluth Huskies Central Florida .950

OF Chris Seng Waterloo Bucks Louisville 1.000

OF McKay Barney Kenosha Kingfish Washington .992

OF Bryant Shellenbarger Madison Mallards Akron .992

P Cam Schuelke Traverse City Pit Spitters Florida Gulf Coast 1.000

Rawlings has been rewarding the top defenders in the Northwoods League since 2002. The recipients receive a special Rawlings engraved trophy. Rawlings is the official equipment provider for the Northwoods League.

