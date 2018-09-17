Northwoods League and Rawlings Announce 'Finest in the Field' Awards

September 17, 2018 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release





Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League has announced the recipients of the 2018 Rawlings 'Finest in the Field' Award. The annual award recognizes the top fielders at each position. The winners are selected based on final fielding statistics compiled by league statistician Pointstreak. The 2018 Rawlings 'Finest in the Field' Award recipients and their fielding percentages are below.

Position Player NWL Team College Fielding Percentage

C Chris Gilbody Duluth Huskies Georgetown College .997

1B Matt Warkentin Bismarck Larks Xavier .992

2B Ripken Reyes Bismarck Larks San Diego .970

3B Will Wagner Kenosha Kingfish Liberty University .958

SS Nick Sogard Duluth Huskies Loyola Marymount .983

OF Kenton Crews Mankato MoonDogs Evansville 1.000

OF Ben McConnell Thunder Bay Border Cats Fort Scott CC .993

OF Spencer Myers Eau Claire Express Notre Dame 1.000

OF Jalen Thomas Battle Creek Bombers Madonna University 1.000

P Zak Devermann Rochester Honkers Illinois 1.000

Rawlings has been rewarding the top defenders in the Northwoods League since 2002. The recipients receive a special Rawlings engraved trophy. Rawlings is the official equipment provider for the Northwoods League. To qualify for an award a player needs to appear in at least two-thirds of the scheduled games at a specific position, with the exception of catcher which is half. For pitchers, the player that had the highest total defensive chances without committing an error earns the number one spot.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from September 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.