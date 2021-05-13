Northwoods League and AccuWeather Hit It out of the Park with New Partnership

May 13, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release







Rochester, Minn - The Northwoods League today announced its official partnership with Global weather and digital media leader AccuWeather. As a partner, AccuWeather becomes the official weather provider of the Northwoods League, providing fans with weather insights and forecasts with proven Superior Accuracy™ to the league's website and digital properties.

This season, fans can expect to find AccuWeather data, targeting cities of the Northwoods League teams, powering a widget integrated into the league's website and app highlighting key AccuWeather forecasts on a hyper-local scale. This includes areas within the League's respective regions; the Great Plains and Great Lakes Division, including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, North Dakota, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

"The timing could not be better for this unique partnership with the Northwoods League, especially as the league kicks off its 28th season," said AccuWeather Senior Vice President of Business Development, Paul Lentz. "AccuWeather has been providing forecasts to sports teams and fans for decades, and we are excited to now also provide weather data around Northwoods League games, which will surely be a tremendous asset for the fans and participants of this incredibly exciting summer league."

"The Northwoods League Is excited to partner with AccuWeather to provide our fans with the most up to date weather information on a nightly and weekly basis," said Northwoods League, Great Lakes Division President Matt Bomberg. "Weather can change quickly here in the upper Midwest and to have a partnership with a highly regarded organization like AccuWeather will be a great asset to not only our fans but League staff and on-field personnel as well."

This year's Northwoods League season will commence on May 31, after a modified 2020 season due to COVID-19, requiring teams to play in pods in their geographical regions. The addition of AccuWeather forecasting to scheduling will complement the overall fan experience, and useful features, such as AccuWeather MinuteCast® precipitation forecasts updated minute by minute up to 2 hours ahead and AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature, which provides an understanding of how weather conditions actually feel, will add to greater player and fan safety and comfort, helping them make the best decisions, such as when to stay hydrated and how to dress.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.