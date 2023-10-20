Northwoods League Alumni Playing in the 2023 MLB Postseason

Rochester, Minn. - As the Major League Baseball Championship Series games continue, eight former Northwoods League players are each hoping for their chance at a World Series ring.

The National League East's Philadelphia Phillies and former NWL players Bryson Stott (Wisconsin Rapids '17) and Matt Strahm (Rochester '11) look to get past the National League West's Arizona Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks feature starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt (Mankato '18) and Kyle Nelson (La Crosse '15)

The Texas Rangers advanced out of the American League West and have four former NWL players on their roster. Pitchers Max Scherzer (La Crosse '04) and Dan Dunning (Waterloo '14) are joined by infielder Marcus Semien (Alexandria '09-'10) and catcher Mitch Garver (St. Cloud '10-'11). The Rangers are taking on the Houston Astros.

Sixteen other Northwoods League alums have also participated in the 2023 MLB playoffs in the earlier rounds. See below for a list of NWL alums, their current MLB team and the NWL team and year they played.

Twins

OF Andrew Stevenson - Lakeshore 2013

P Brock Stewart - Madison 2013

P Griffin Jax - Eau Claire 2015

P Louie Varland - Willmar 2017, 2018

Rays

P Colin Poche - Willmar 2013

Blue Jays

C Tyler Heineman - Wausau 2011

3B Matt Chapman - La Crosse 2012

OF Daulton Varsho - Eau Claire 2015, 2016

OF Cam Eden - St. Cloud 2017

Brewers

INF Owen Miller - Lakeshore 2016, 2017

OF Mark Canha - St. Cloud 2008

Marlins

P AJ Puk - Waterloo 2014

C Nick Fortes - Fond du Lac 2017

Braves

OF Kevin Pillar - Wausau 2010

Dodgers

P Alex Vesia - Mankato 2016

C Austin Barnes - St. Cloud 2010

