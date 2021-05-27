Northwoods League Adds Dominic Etue as Director of Business Development

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League is excited to announce the addition of Dominic Etue to the League Front Office as Director of Business Development. Etue has spent the past four years working for Thomson Reuters in their accounting software division. Throughout his time there, he sold over 1.5 million dollars in new business and overachieved his annual quota in all four years.

"We are extremely excited to have Dominic back in the League," said Northwoods League, Great Lakes Division President Matt Bomberg. "Having someone with Dominic's experience and familiarity with the League will be key as we continue to grow and seek out new partnerships."

Prior to Thomson Reuters, Dominic spent three years as an intern within the Northwoods League during his time in college. His first year with the Battle Creek Bombers and his final two with the Kalamazoo Growlers helping with promotions, ticket sales, statistics and writing nightly game summaries for the league.

A graduate of Michigan State University's Eli Broad Business School, Dominic earned his bachelor's degree in Marketing. In his free time, he is an avid fisherman and enjoys following all different types of sports.

"I am honored with this opportunity in the Northwoods League aligning with some of the most talented individuals in baseball," said Etue. "The League has always had a special place in my life, I cannot wait to get back to work with the colleagues I have established bonds with from the past and I look forward to building new relationships with all the organizations that make up this prestigious league."

