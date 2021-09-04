Northwest Arkansas Rallies from Down Five for Second Straight Walk-Off

September 4, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







For the second consecutive night, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals walked off on the Corpus Christi Hooks, overcoming a five-run deficit for a 7-6 win in 10 innings Friday night at Arvest Ballpark.

Jimmy Govern won the game for the Naturals just two pitches into the bottom of the tenth, as the third baseman ripped a line drive past his counterpart for the Hooks to score placed runner Brewer Hicklen from second.

Govern not only gave the Naturals the win in the 10th, but also tied the game in the 7th inning, as a run-scoring fielder's choice helped Northwest Arkansas come back from down five runs.

Corpus Christi jumped out to an early lead, scoring a run in the first and four in the 3rd inning to take a 5-0 lead. While Vinnie Pasquantino (MLB Pipeline's No. 18 Royals' prospect) doubled in a run in the bottom of the 3rd, Corpus Christi added their sixth run of the game in the top of the 4th, to extend the lead back to five runs and knock starter Nolan Watson out of the game.

Pasquantino doubled in another run in the fifth inning to inch the Naturals a run closer, his Minor League best 37th double and 61st extra-base hit of 2021.

Seuly Matias brought the Naturals a step closer in the 6th inning, when he led off the frame with an opposite field homer, his third long ball with the Naturals and 14th overall this season.

In the 7th inning, Northwest Arkansas sent all nine batters to the plate, scoring the first run on a Meibrys Viloria sac fly, then the second on an infield single from Hicklen, followed by Govern's game-tying fielder's choice.

After Robert Garcia fired three scoreless innings with four strikeouts as the first arm out of the bullpen relieving Watson, C.J. Eldred was called upon in the 8th to make his Double-A debut and preserve an 8-8 tie.

After surrendering a one-out triple, Eldred retired the last two batters of the 8th and struck out the side in the 9th to help force extra innings.

In the 10th, the left-hander retired Corpus Christi 1-2-3 once more, retiring the final eight batters he faced while earning the win in his first Naturals game.

Northwest Arkansas (56-49) looks to secure a series win on Saturday night, with the fifth of six games against Corpus Christi (47-59) at Arvest Ballpark with first pitch slated for 6:05 p.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from September 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.