Northwest Arkansas Naturals and Frisco Roughriders Postponed on August 10th

SPRINGDALE, Ark - Tonight's game has been postponed to allow for additional testing and contract tracing of members of the Rangers organization. We are adhering to Minor League Baseball's health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts. Further updates will be provided as available.

All tickets from Tuesday, August 10th are eligible, per the Naturals' official exchange policy, to be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for a ticket of equal value, based on availability, to any future regular season home game this season. All exchanges need to be done in-person during normal operating hours. The Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office opens at 12 p.m. on gamedays and stays open throughout the game while on non-gamedays it is open from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

