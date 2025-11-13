Northern Super League Unveils Broadcast Team for Inaugural NSL Final Presented by Toyota

Published on November 13, 2025







TORONTO, ON -The Northern Super League (NSL) today announced the broadcast teams set to deliver coverage of the inaugural NSL Final Presented by Toyota, airing Saturday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. ET on CBC, CBC Gem, cbcsports.ca, TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app with French-language coverage on Radio-Canada and RDS.

The championship match will showcase the best of Canadian women's soccer - and some of the country's most respected voices in sport will bring fans every moment of the action.

English Language Broadcast | CBC and TSN

The broadcast is anchored by veteran play-by-play commentator Signa Butler, alongside former Canadian international Amy Walsh providing colour commentary.

Kate McKenna hosts the coverage, unfolding the Final's top storylines alongside NSL Insider Shireen Ahmed, with Rob Pizzo reporting from pitchside. Award-winning broadcaster Andi Petrillo leads the studio panel, joined by retired Halifax Tides goalkeeper Erin McLeod and former Canadian national team players Clare Rustad and Walsh providing expert analysis.

French Language Broadcast | Radio-Canada and RDS

For RDS, Émilie Duquette hosts the network's coverage alongside analyst Sydney Fowo. Claudine Douville provides play-by-play duties with Jean Gounelle on colour commentary and Olivier Larue on the sidelines.

For Radio-Canada, Olivier Tremblay is on the call alongside analyst Valmie Ouellet, with Antoine Deshaies reporting pitchside. Roseline Filion hosts coverage from the Radio-Canada studio joined by analyst Marie-Ève Nault. Radio-Canada's coverage is also available on ICI Télé & TOU.TV.

Match Details

The Northern Super League's inaugural NSL Final Presented by Toyota broadcast will air on Saturday, Nov. 15 live from Toronto's BMO Field, as Vancouver Rise FC face AFC Toronto. The clubs battle for the Diana B. Matheson Cup, marking the first-ever women's professional soccer championship in Canada.

About the Northern Super League

The Northern Super League is Canada's first professional women's soccer league with six founding clubs: Calgary Wild FC, Halifax Tides FC, Montréal Roses, Ottawa Rapid FC, AFC Toronto, and Vancouver Rise FC. The League is rooted in global best practices and strives to champion Canadian excellence in sport, equity, and inclusion. The NSL Final takes place November 15, 2025 at BMO Field in Toronto. Tickets on sale now at NSL.ca/Final.







