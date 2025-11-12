Northern Super League Sets the Stage for Historic NSL Final Presented by Toyota at BMO Field

TORONTO - The Northern Super League (NSL) today confirmed its plans for a national celebration of women's sport that will culminate with the historic NSL Final, Presented by Toyota at BMO Field on Saturday, November 15.

AFC Toronto and Vancouver Rise FC will meet in the inaugural championship match. The winner will hoist the Diana B. Matheson Cup, marking the crowning of the first-ever NSL champion.

The NSL Final and its surrounding events will bring together fans, players, partners and communities from across Canada for a series of activities leading up to the first-ever championship match - marking a defining moment for professional women's soccer in this country.

NSL Final Week Schedule of Events

Wednesday, November 12 - The Pitch Screening

- Special sold-out screening of The Pitch - the acclaimed documentary celebrating the creation of the NSL and the power of women's sport in Canada.

- Following the screening, there will be a live panel conversation moderated by Kate McKenna and featuring director Michèle Hozer and soccer legends Diana Matheson and Christine Sinclair.

- Networking reception open to invited guests and media.

Location: Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema | 7:30 pm ET

Tickets: Join the waiting list for tickets here.

Thursday, November 13 - 15 SponsorshipX Changemakers Summit

- The premier gathering of leaders and brands exploring the future of sport, business and culture.

- Presented by SponsorshipX, the Summit will feature conversations on innovation, equity and impact in sport.

- Delegates will connect with industry decision-makers and join the NSL community in celebrating the growth of women's sport in Canada.

Location: Waterworks Food Hall | 50 Brant Street

More info: sponsorshipx.com

Thursday, November 13 - NSL Spotlight & Joint Head Coaches Media Conference

- A Defining Day in Canadian Sport - Celebrating the competition, growth, and ambition driving the Northern Super League as it enters a new era for women's professional soccer.

- Joint Head Coaches Press Conference - A historic first meeting between the head coaches of the two finalist clubs ahead of the inaugural NSL Final. They'll reflect on the season-long journey, share insights from the league's first campaign, and take questions from the media.

- NSL Spotlight - Founder & Chief Growth Officer Diana Matheson and President Christina Litz lead a forward-looking presentation on the NSL's groundbreaking first season and its vision for the future of the game in Canada.

- Fans Welcome - Supporters are invited to attend and experience this landmark moment in person, celebrating alongside media and league representatives as the NSL reflects on its first season and looks ahead to what's next.

Location: CBC Atrium | 250 Front St W | 9:00 am ET

Friday, November 14 - Official NSL Final MD-1 Party

- Pre-Match Celebration at Left Field Brewery in Liberty Village - A fan event bringing supporters together ahead of the inaugural Northern Super League Final.

- Featuring trivia hosted by Founder & Chief Growth Officer Diana Matheson, the celebration captures the spirit of the league's historic first season and builds excitement for a new era in Canadian soccer.

Location: Left Field Brewery | Liberty Village 40 Hanna Ave | 7:00 pm ET

Tickets: Registration Link

Saturday, November 15 - NSL Fan Fest, Presented by Coca-Cola

- A pre-match celebration transforming the area outside BMO Field into the heart of Canadian soccer.

- Features live music, interactive activities, sponsor activations, and family-friendly programming building toward the excitement leading up to the championship match.

- Serves as a vibrant showcase of Canadian women's professional soccer, while embodying the community spirit and energy of the NSL's inaugural season.

Location: Outside BMO Field | Between Gate 1 & Gate 2 | 12:00 pm ET

Saturday, November 15 - NSL Final, Presented by Toyota

- Doors Open at 1:00 pm ET

- Championship Kickoff at 2:00 pm ET | BMO Field

- Post-match Diana B. Matheson Cup trophy presentation and championship celebration on the pitch.

Vancouver Rise FC will face AFC Toronto in the first-ever NSL Final Presented by Toyota. AFC Toronto advanced after a definitive 4-1 victory in Leg 2 at York Lions Stadium. The club entered the match holding a 2-0 advantage from the first leg. Vancouver booked its place in the Final following a thrilling penalty shootout victory over Ottawa Rapid FC on November 8, winning the semifinal series 5-4 on penalties after Ottawa forced extra time by matching the aggregate score through regulation.

The league's inaugural Final fixture will unite two of the NSL's most dynamic sides, showcasing elite Canadian and international talent in front of a national audience.

Thousands of Canadian sports fans are expected to join the celebration at BMO Field, creating a landmark moment for women's sport in Canada.

Government and Partner Support

As part of this national celebration of women's sport, the NSL is proud to be supported by the Government of Canada through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario). This support is helping to amplify the Final and ensure broad national and community engagement in the lead-up to the championship.

The League also acknowledges the support of the Government of Ontario, whose investment in growing women's professional sport and building pathways for female athletes has helped bring this historic Final to life.

In addition to this new funding, the inaugural NSL Final, Presented by Toyota is also made possible thanks to the ongoing support of the League's founding partners, including Canadian Tire, DoorDash and Intact Insurance.

Quotes

"The NSL Final represents the culmination of years of work and collaboration to build a sustainable, professional women's league in Canada - and a powerful showcase of Canadian talent and a national moment for women's soccer and women's sports. With incredible government, partner and fan support, we're setting the stage for a new tradition in Canadian sport.

- Christina Litz, President, Northern Super League

"The Northern Super League is more than a sports league. It's a movement built on ambition, inclusion, and community. This first-ever championship brings fans together from every corner of the country and shows how women's sport can drive both economic opportunity and social progress. Through FedDev Ontario's support, we're helping ensure women's professional soccer in Canada has the foundation to grow and thrive for years to come."

- The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"With the emergence of organizations like the Northern Super League, we are witnessing a new era of women's sports in Canada, and our government is proud to support its growth. As the NSL's historic inaugural season reaches its championship finale, it's not only driving economic growth through sport tourism - it's also bringing Canadians together and showing young girls across the country that a future career in professional women's soccer is possible, right here at home."

- The Honourable Neil Lumsden, Minister of Sport, Ontario Government

Tickets & Media Accreditation

Tickets for the NSL Final Presented by Toyota are now on sale at www.nsl.ca.







