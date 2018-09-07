Northern Division Championship Series Game Three Suspended

September 7, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Potomac Nationals News Release





Woodbridge, VA---Severe thunderstorms and wet grounds caused the suspension of Game Three of the Northern Division Championship Series between the Potomac Nationals (1-1) and Lynchburg Hillcats (1-1) at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium on Friday night.

Game Three will resume at 4:00pm on Saturday, with Potomac leading 4-0 in the top of the sixth inning, with a runner on first base and one out. The teams will complete Game Three, and then play a nine-inning Game Four matchup approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the suspended game. Gates to Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium will open at 3:30pm on Saturday.

The Potomac Nationals of the Carolina League play at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge, Virginia, and are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The Potomac Nationals have claimed five Carolina League Championship titles (1982, 1989, 2008, 2010, and 2014) and nine CL Northern Division Championships. Sponsorship opportunities for the P-Nats' 2018 season and beyond are available, as well as all-inclusive corporate picnic outings to watch the future stars of the Washington Nationals at The Pfitz. 2018 Potomac Nationals season tickets and mini plans are now on sale. For more information on Potomac Nationals 2018 season tickets, mini plans, group outings, picnic packages, fundraisers, and all things Red, White, and Blue, visit the P-Nats online at www.potomacnationals.com, follow the P-Nats on Facebook (@PotomacNationals), Twitter (@PNats42), and Instagram (@pnats42), or call the Potomac Nationals' Extreme Custom Collision Ticket Office at 703-590-2311.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 7, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.