Northern Colorado Owlz Re-Sign Left-Hander Kris Massey

February 23, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL) - Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have re-signed left-handed pitcher Kris Massey for the 2024 season.

Massey joined the Owlz a month into the 2023 season, making his debut on June 27 in an 8-2 win over Grand Junction.

"Kris came in last year and was good left-handed help out of the 'pen," Owlz manager Frank Gonzales said.

Massey made 21 appearances for the Owlz last season, posting a 7.65 ERA and striking out 29 in 20 innings of work.

His 13.1 K/9 ratio was best among Owlz pitchers that tossed at least five innings in 2023.

Massey said he is excited to return to NoCo and build on his inaugural professional season.

"I wanted to come back to NoCo not only to continue my career but also due to the environment Frank has created," Massey said. "He wants to win and has put us in a position to win a lot of games this year, which is exciting."

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from February 23, 2024

Northern Colorado Owlz Re-Sign Left-Hander Kris Massey - Northern Colorado Owlz

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.