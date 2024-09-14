Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights
September 14, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Lagos Kunga scored a brace off the bench to lead Union Omaha to a dramatic 3-2 win after overcoming Noah Powder's penalty kick and assist, snapping Northern Colorado FC's five-game regular season unbeaten streak at 4Rivers Equipment Stadium.
