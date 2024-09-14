Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights

September 14, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC YouTube Video







Lagos Kunga scored a brace off the bench to lead Union Omaha to a dramatic 3-2 win after overcoming Noah Powder's penalty kick and assist, snapping Northern Colorado FC's five-game regular season unbeaten streak at 4Rivers Equipment Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from September 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.