Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights

July 19, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC YouTube Video







Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC remains unbeaten against Union Omaha in third meeting of 2024, extends lead atop West Group with 2-0 victory against Owls at 4Rivers Equipment Stadium on Friday evening

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.