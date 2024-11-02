Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights

November 2, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC YouTube Video







Spokane Velocity FC becomes third team in USL League One history to win postseason match in first season, defeats Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC on the road, 3-0, as first-year side becomes lowest seed to win a postseason match in league history.

United Soccer League One Stories from November 2, 2024

