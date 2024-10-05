Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights
October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC YouTube Video
Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC clinches postseason berth in second consecutive season following 4-0 thumping of visiting South Georgia Tormenta FC with pair of goal contributions from club veterans, Marky Hernández and Danny Robles.
