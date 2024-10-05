Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights

October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC YouTube Video







Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC clinches postseason berth in second consecutive season following 4-0 thumping of visiting South Georgia Tormenta FC with pair of goal contributions from club veterans, Marky Hernández and Danny Robles.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from October 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.