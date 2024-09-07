Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

September 7, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC extends unbeaten streak to eight, matches largest victory in club history with 5-1 walloping of Lexington SC with goal contributions from Billy King, Bruno Rendón, Lucky Opara, McCain Clarke, Ethan Hoard and Irvin Parra.

