Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights
September 7, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC YouTube Video
Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC extends unbeaten streak to eight, matches largest victory in club history with 5-1 walloping of Lexington SC with goal contributions from Billy King, Bruno Rendón, Lucky Opara, McCain Clarke, Ethan Hoard and Irvin Parra.
