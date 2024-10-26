Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights
October 26, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC YouTube Video
Bruno Rendón's 15th goal of the season across all competitions lifts Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC to 1-0 victory against visiting Forward Madison FC in 2024 USL Jägermeister Cup Final rematch to confirm Hailstorm's club-record top-two finish.
Check out the Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC Statistics
