Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights

October 26, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC YouTube Video







Bruno Rendón's 15th goal of the season across all competitions lifts Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC to 1-0 victory against visiting Forward Madison FC in 2024 USL Jägermeister Cup Final rematch to confirm Hailstorm's club-record top-two finish.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from October 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.