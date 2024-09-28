Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights

September 28, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)







Following 1-1 scoreline through 90 minutes, Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC wins 2024 USL Jägermeister Cup Final against Forward Madison FC on penalties, 5-4, to be crowned champions of inaugural edition of tournament.

