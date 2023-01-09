North Carolina Night Hat Package Available for January 21

The Checkers are hosting North Carolina Night, presented by Novant Health, on Saturday, Jan. 21! A ticket and commemorative hat package is available now for $35 total.

The Checkers will wear specialty jerseys for the game, which will be available through an online auction that day. Jerseys can be picked up immediately following the game by winners who are in attendance.

While we'll be celebrating everything that makes our state great throughout the night, a special focus will be placed on our hockey history. The ECHL's Kelly Cup championship trophy will be on display and we will also honor its namesake, Charlotte hockey legend Pat Kelly, who came through what is now Bojangles Coliseum as an opposing player in the 1960s and went on to coach the team to two championships in the 1970s.

The game against the Cleveland Monsters begins at 4 p.m., with coliseum doors opening one hour prior. Hats purchased through the special package will be available for pickup at the game.

