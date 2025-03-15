North Carolina FC vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights

Abdellatif Aboukoura scored his second goal of the season before Riley Bidois bagged the winner as Loudoun United FC rallied for a 2-1 victory against North Carolina FC at First Horizon Stadium, giving the visitors consecutive road wins to start the 2025 campaign.

