North Carolina FC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights
March 29, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL) YouTube Video
North Carolina FC took its first victory against the Charleston Battery since joining the USL Championship as Evan Conway and an own goal by Graham Smith paved the way to a 2-1 victory at First Horizon Stadium for the hosts.
