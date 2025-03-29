North Carolina FC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights

March 29, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL) YouTube Video







North Carolina FC took its first victory against the Charleston Battery since joining the USL Championship as Evan Conway and an own goal by Graham Smith paved the way to a 2-1 victory at First Horizon Stadium for the hosts.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.