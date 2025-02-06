North Carolina FC Downs Charlotte FC 1-0 in Carolina Classic

by Fran Stuchbury

February 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

North Carolina FC takes on Charlotte FC

(North Carolina FC, Credit: Fran Stuchbury)

In a matchup billed "The Carolina Classic," North Carolina FC defeated Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC 1-0 in a preseason exhibition match at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC, Wednesday evening.

"Obviously it's great to get an an opponent like Charlotte FC to come up and play the game," said North Carolina FC Head Coach John Bradford. "It's something on the calendar we were looking forward to. To get a nice result, albeit preseason, to get a shutout, find a goal and get a win is encouraging for our group."

The lone goal of the game took place in the second half by midfielder Pedro Dolabella.

Dolabella played at Marshall and is familiar with Cary having played the 2020 NCAA College Cup at WakeMed Soccer Park in 2020.

"It feels amazing," said Dolabella. "I am very happy to be here. I have great memories from this field. It was the first game at home, and that many people show up. Hopefully it's the start of a good year."

Dolabella spent time with Charlotte FC in the preseason but did not end up signing with the club. In 2022 he went on to play with Rochester New York FC of MLS NEXT Pro. He then played with Union Omaha Soccer Club for the 2023 and 2024 season before signing with North Carolina FC on February 3rd.

"Back in 2022 I had the opportunity to play preseason with Charlotte FC, and they didn't want me," Dolabella recalled. "I didn't forget that. Next time I played them I wanted to score. I am glad the ball showed up to me at the right place at the right time.

"It's great; we played two preseason games and he has found a goal in each of them," Bradford added. "We think he can contribute to this team."

Not only were North Carolina FC fans in attendance, but this was the first game Charlotte FC played in the Triangle, just about a two-and-a-half hour drive. They had a section that was waving their flags and cheering their team on as well.

"In February on a Wednesday at 6 pm to have this kind of crowd to come out is fantastic, and hopefully they keep coming out," Bradford said. "That's the support we need throughout the year as well."

"I thought it was incredible for a preseason game," said defender Paco Craig. "It was a big matchup. To have this many people show up in this temperature and this cold... hopefully we can build on this and give fans something to cheer for as as the season starts."

North Carolina FC's home opener will take place against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Saturday, March 8th at 7pm.

