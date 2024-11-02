North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit - Game Highlights
November 2, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage YouTube Video
The Spirit shine bright with a goal from Ashley Hatch tonight snagging another W to end their 2024 regular season second on the table!
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the North Carolina Courage Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 2, 2024
- Courage Fall to Spirit - North Carolina Courage
- Pride Complete Undefeated Home Season, Set NWSL Records for Most Wins and Points in a Single Season with Win Over Seattle - Orlando Pride
- Bay FC Squares off Against the Houston Dash Tonight on the Road at 7:20 p.m. (Pacific) with a Chance to Clinch a Playoff Berth in First Season - Bay FC
- Seattle Falls 3-2 in Orlando to Close the 2024 Season - Seattle Reign FC
- Tickets for Historic NWSL Quarterfinal at CPKC Stadium Available to Public Monday - Kansas City Current
- Preview: Chicago Red Stars vs. Kansas City Current - Chicago Stars FC
- Reign FC Travels to Orlando to Take on the Pride Saturday Afternoon - Seattle Reign FC
- Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Racing Louisville FC - San Diego Wave FC
- Preview: Racing Readies for Decisive Finale against San Diego - Racing Louisville FC
- What to Watch for as the Orlando Pride Host Seattle Reign to Close out the Regular Season, Presented by Verizon - Orlando Pride
- Watch Orlando Pride vs Seattle Reign on ION - Orlando Pride
- Angel City Football Club Ends 2024 NWSL Season with Loss to Portland Thorns FC - Angel City FC
- Utah Royals Conclude the Return of Royalty with a Loss to Gotham FC - Utah Royals FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.