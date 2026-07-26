North Carolina Courage vs. Utah Royals FC - Game Highlights 07/25/2026 Nationwidefull

Published on July 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC YouTube Video







Kate Del Fava, Tatumn Milazzo, Mina Tanaka, and Cloé Lacasse power Utah Royals to a dominant win in Cary, NC versus the North Carolina Courage.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 25, 2026

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